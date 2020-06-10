Urgent ‘Wildlife Appeal’ launched

This is to help the struggling park with the costs to feed and look after the wildlife in its care.

Though staff at the Port Moresby Nature Park have tried to remain optimistic throughout the last few months of the COVID-19 pandemic, the dramatic decrease in visitation has put exceptional financial pressure on the organisation.

CEO Michelle McGeorge says they have no option but to ask people and businesses for help.

The park cares for over 550 native animals, many of whom are threatened with extinction.

The Park also continues to accept and care for injured, orphaned or abandoned wildlife with the aim to rehabilitate them back into the wild, or if not possible, they will give them a home there.

McGeorge said as a charitable organisation, Port Moresby Nature Park derives 70 percent of its income through visitation and local business support.

“Since the state of emergency, the park’s visitation has dropped to over 75 percent and a number of PNG businesses have been unable to support,” she stated.

It costs them K110,000 per month to feed the wildlife, to pay staff wages, utilities, heating and cooling life-support systems to water for exhibit cleaning, filling ponds and security to keep the wildlife and property safe.

These monthly services exclude the costs of other vital services including the schools’ education programs, research programs, general park maintenance and upkeep and provision of public events.

Residents can support PNG’s iconic facility by visiting, joining the Park’s membership program, eating at the café or buying something from their souvenir shop.

Individual donations can be made through either direct deposit to the Park’s BSP bank account: Port Moresby Nature Park, acc# 100707 1564, BSB 088202 with reference ‘Wildlife Appeal’, or at www.GoFundMe.com under ‘Port Moresby Nature Park’s Wildlife Appeal’.

You may also do direct donations at the Park’s gift shop.

Businesses that wish to support are asked to contact the park directly.