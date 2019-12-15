UPNG ENB students’ project underway

Over the past two months, the ENBSA have successfully completed two phases of their holiday project, which included a book drive week – distributing donated books to communities – and a school visit week – engaging with numerous high schools in the province.

Their next project, supported by the Kokoda Track Foundation, will see student representatives distribute solar lights throughout 15 elementary schools in Pomio District.

The team, which left on Friday, the 13th of December, will carry out a one week program with the elementary schools before conducting the next phase of their program.

(Article by Jamie Haro – third year UPNG Journalism student)