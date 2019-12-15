 

UPNG ENB students’ project underway

BY: Loop Community
14:54, December 15, 2019
245 reads

The UPNG East New Britain Students Association are quite busy during their break, engaging with schools and communities within the province.

Over the past two months, the ENBSA have successfully completed two phases of their holiday project, which included a book drive week – distributing donated books to communities – and a school visit week – engaging with numerous high schools in the province.

Their next project, supported by the Kokoda Track Foundation, will see student representatives distribute solar lights throughout 15 elementary schools in Pomio District.

The team, which left on Friday, the 13th of December, will carry out a one week program with the elementary schools before conducting the next phase of their program.

(Article by Jamie Haro – third year UPNG Journalism student)

Tags: 
UPNG
East New Britain Students Association
Author: 
Jamie Haro
  • 245 reads