Trash to Treasure Sculpture Festival launched

The aim of the festival is to raise awareness on the growing issue of waste, in particular plastic pollution, to encourage the public to rethink their rubbish and how much each of us create.

The event showcases solid waste that has been turned into aesthetically powerful larger than life sculptures to demonstrate the type and amount of trash that is created in Port Moresby and challenge the repurpose of items that would ordinarily be thrown away.

Nature Park CEO, Michelle McGeorge, said: “We would like to thank our event partners for their support in making this year’s festival a possibility. The Nature Park sees the festival as a big opportunity for us to really reach out to the general public on issues concerning waste and pollution which is a critical concern especially in a rapidly developing city like Port Moresby.”

Visitors to this year’s event will be able to view an addition of seven new sculptures and also get to participate in a self-directed family activity in the park.

Port Moresby Nature Park’s Creative Services & Park Events Manager, Michael Bolokon, said: “After the success of last year’s event, the team decided that we needed to make this year’s event even more spectacular, despite a setback when COVID-19 struck. But, with a great team of interns from UPNG and other volunteers we managed to create some amazing new sculptures and we cannot wait for the public to come by and see them.”

The BSP Trash to Treasure Sculpture Festival will be at the Nature Park with standard entry frees applying.

The Park is open every day with a number of additional COVID-19 safety measures in place.

Present to officiate the launching was NCD Governor, Powes Parkop, BSP Head of Marketing Gorethy Semi and representatives of the park’s major partners; Digicel, BNBM, Trukai, IHG Group, The National, Coca-Cola Amatil and Active City Development.