Tabubil raises K140,000 for bushfire appeal

“Australia is one of our closest neighbours and have supported and provided relief assistance to our country during times of natural disasters so it is only fitting that we give what we can to assist them in their time of need as well,” said Musje Werror, Deputy CEO.

Since the announcement on Friday 10th January, the drive to raise funds have been avidly supported by OTML staff, contractors, local business houses and the Tabubil community.

“In the true spirit of our Melanesian way and lo pasin blo halivim, we called on our national employees to support this appeal with donations either through direct payroll deductions, cash contributions and through fundraising activities, and we are pleased to say that the OTML employees, contractors, local business houses social clubs and the Tabubil community have demonstrated great community spirit in supporting this appeal,” Werror stated.

“Fundraising activities included sausage sizzles held at the Tabubil town centre on Saturdays where the Tabubil community have shown their support towards the appeal, raffles and hosting barbeques at their designated work sites to raise funds. Donation boxes have also been set up at respective business unit locations.

“On behalf of the fundraising committee I sincerely thank everyone who have kindly donated towards the appeal.”

He added that the funds raised will be handed over to the PNG Hearts for Australia Fire Appeal 2020.

(A sausage sizzle held at the Tabubil Town Centre saw a lot of staff members and community folk attend and purchase a hotdog for the worthy cause)