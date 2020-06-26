St John Ambulance Council sworn in

Nine of the 12 council members pronounced their oaths in the presence of Governor General, Grand Chief, Sir Bob Dadae.

The swearing ceremony started with the council members reading out their oaths in the presence of the Governor General, which was followed by the signing ceremony.

The members present included: the chairperson, Dame Jean Kekedo, Peter Lowing, Deputy Chair and Legal Officer, Lutz Hein, Treasurer, Des Yaninen, Dr. Lynda Sirigoi, Senior Medical Officer, Matthew Cooper, Police Commissioner David Manning, Ivan Lu representing the business community and Vavine Anang.

The three members who were not present were Ian Clough, who is the deputy chairman, representing the business community, Isikeli Taureka from Kumul Consolidated Holdings and Carolyn Blacklock, who is abroad. The three members will be sworn in at a later date.

The council members will assume this role for a term of three years.

St. John’s Ambulance normally has 20 members, including 12 full council members and 8 ex-officio members including St. John’s Ambulance current CEO, Commissioner Matthew Cannon

Ten of the full council members are going into a second term while two of them are newly-appointed.