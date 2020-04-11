SOE prompts Kopkop College to go online

Kopkop College, in its response to the COVID-19 state of emergency, has undertaken the measure to introduce online lessons through a Moodle to ensure the continuity of its students’ learning.

“The Moodle is created to ensure continuity in their learning during the extended lockdown, due to the COVID-19,” explained Director Support Service Miss Petra Buskens.

Moodle is a learning platform designed to provide educators, administrators and learners with a single robust, secure and integrated system to create personalised learning environments.

After a week of the lockdown, the Kopkop College IT team designed and created the Moodle, which came into effect last Friday under advice from the management.

Through the Moodle, students from Pre-prep to Grade 12 can have access to their subject materials as well as assignments and can connect with their teachers.

“Lessons for our students from Pre-prep through to Grade 12, assessments will also be delivered through the Moodle,” the Kopkop College Management explained. “There is an opportunity for parents and students to provide feedback on their courses or the Moodle itself.”

Meanwhile, the college added that lessons from core subjects for the primary school grades have been available since Friday 3rd April, and lessons for all essential subjects offered in the Kopkop College Secondary School are also available to enrolled students.

“Parents and students are encouraged to contact our administration team, IT team or respective school principal should they have any issues.”