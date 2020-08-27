Sculpture festival winds down

As the festival winds down, the Nature Park welcomes those who still have not seen the larger than life trash to treasure sculptures on display, to visit before it ends.

“We’d hate for anyone to miss out on the festival, so if you haven’t seen our beautiful sculptures yet, it’s not too late! You still have until Sunday to get a chance to see them,” stated Michelle McGeorge, CEO of the Port Moresby Nature Park.

For the past two months, the BSP Trash to Treasure Sculpture Festival has drawn substantial attention and support via social media, not just from local residents but from the international community who have commended the Park’s initiative.

The aim of the festival is to raise awareness of the growing issue of waste, in line with its slogan, ‘Rethink your rubbish’. The event showcases solid waste that has been transformed into aesthetically powerful larger than life sculptures, to demonstrate the type and amount of trash is accumulated in Port Moresby and challenge the repurpose of items that would ordinarily be thrown away.

The Nature Park acknowledged the support of its sponsors and partners, without which the festival could not have been possible. They include naming rights sponsor Bank of South Pacific, Digicel, BNBM, Trukai, IHG Group, The National, Coca-Cola Amatil & Active City Development and NCDC.

McGeorge said: “We are truly grateful to our sponsors and supporters for playing a key role in ensuring that this year’s BSP Trash to Treasure Festival could continue as scheduled. Without the support of our partners and sponsors, the Nature Park could not continue with the special work that is being done on wildlife conservation and education in Papua New Guinea.”

The Park will remain open to public visitation. Standard entry fees for guests apply, with the exception of members who enjoy membership privileges of free entry all year round and the staff and immediate families of Nature Park’s 2020 major and gold sponsors, who get 50 percent off entry fees and K30 off the normal K90 membership fee for adults.

A number of additional COVID-19 safety measures are also in place, including ensuring of proper social distancing practices, promoting washing of hands and the importance of self-sanitisation at public spaces and a no mask, no entry policy.