Science equipment for Tari secondary

Oil Search and the Oil Search Foundation (OSF) continue to support such learning opportunities and careers in STEM through a recent donation of scientific equipment to Tari Secondary School. The donation, which will benefit grade 9 to 12 students, included microscopes, test tubes, human body models, laboratory coats and many more resources.

Christine Kasou, Oil Search Vice President – People and Culture, said the provision of STEM materials to selected secondary schools is an initiative of Oil Search aimed at supporting practical classes in STEM.

“Following a needs analysis carried out at Tari Secondary School by OSF late last year, we were able to identify what the school needed to support a hands-on learning experience. All the materials are aligned to the PNG Education Syllabus,” said Kasou.

“Science cannot be taught just as a classroom subject. It should be experienced and experimented,” says Sr Jasmine George, Tari Secondary School Principal.

“The science equipment and material are very useful in teaching science as a practical and developing subject to prepare future scientists,” Sr Jasmine added.

Tari Secondary School has a population of more than 330 students. All these students will develop a greater understanding of the world around them and become critical thinkers through the learning of STEM subjects which encourage observation and experiment.

(OSF Hela Community Development Officer, Maria Peter, on behalf of OSL and OSF, presented the STEM Materials to Tari Secondary School Principal, Sr Jasmine George)