Rural airstrip conditions critical: MAF

In its recent update, the MAF team said they have committed to re-surveying every airstrip to which they operate, and then completing an evaluation (Risk Assessment) of that survey data.
“These risk assessments will result in our making a decision as to whether or not we can provide service to a particular airstrip,” said MAF.
“The communities will be given an update on what actions need to be taken should their airstrip not meet the MAF International Standards.
“In all cases, it is ultimately the responsibility of the community to ensure that their airstrip is maintained in a proper manner to include keeping the grass mowed and clearways clear of obstructions (trees and brush).
“As of 1st July 2020, we are intending to begin limited passenger operations to airstrips that have been surveyed and successfully passed the risk assessment. The current list of airstrips that have passed the process is listed below.
“It should be noted that MAF will be complying with the mandates set forth by the government under the National Pandemic Act, and therefore will be requiring appropriate hygiene and social distancing (including wearing of masks while on the plane and collection of temperature readings prior to boarding and disembarking). Passengers will also need to plan on completing an Air Passenger Travel Form which will be provided by MAF Staff.
“Please note that questions regarding airstrips/bookings will only be handled through our png.bookings@mafint.org email address which will ensure that your request can be answered in a timely fashion.”
Airstrips currently open for operations:
- Aiyura
- Balimo
- Chimbu
- Daru
- Finschhafen
- Fuma
- Goroka
- Hesalibi
- Kairik
- Kawito
- Kiunga
- Kompiam
- Lumi
- Madang
- Malamaunda
- Morehead
- Mougulu
- Mount Hagen
- Nadzab
- Nomad River
- Port Moresby
- Suabi
- Tabubil
- Tadji
- Telefomin
- Vanimo
- Wabo
- Wewak
Airstrips that have been surveyed and are in the risk assessment process - opening date not yet determined:
- Ambunit
- Andakombe
- Guwasa
- Haia
- Karimui
- Kol
- Manu
- Marawaka
- Norambi
- Ok Isai
- Owena
- Pyarulama
- Samban
- Simbai
- Simogu
- Sindeni
- Tekin
- Tsendiap
- Yagiap
- Yambaitok
- Yenkisa
Airstrips currently on the survey schedule – date for survey not yet determined
- Ali
- Anguganak
- April River
- Arufi
- Blackwara
- Bosavi
- Debepari
- Dodomona
- Eleme
- Eliptamin
- Green River
- Hauna
- Hayfield
- Honinabi
- Huya
- Kapal
- Kiriwo
- Kondobal
- Lake Campbell
- Maramuni
- Miyanmin
- Moropote
- Muluma
- Munbil
- Nungwaia
- Nuku
- Oksapmin
- Rumginae
- Sangera
- Sibilanga
- Sisamin
- Suki
- Upiara
- Walagu
- Wanikipa
- Wasua
- Wawoi Falls
- Wuvulu
- Yapsie
- Yatoam
“We know there are many airstrips not yet listed in one of these categories. Surveying more than 200 airstrips is quite a task. Please bear with us.”