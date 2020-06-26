Rural airstrip conditions critical: MAF

In its recent update, the MAF team said they have committed to re-surveying every airstrip to which they operate, and then completing an evaluation (Risk Assessment) of that survey data.

“These risk assessments will result in our making a decision as to whether or not we can provide service to a particular airstrip,” said MAF.

“The communities will be given an update on what actions need to be taken should their airstrip not meet the MAF International Standards.

“In all cases, it is ultimately the responsibility of the community to ensure that their airstrip is maintained in a proper manner to include keeping the grass mowed and clearways clear of obstructions (trees and brush).

“As of 1st July 2020, we are intending to begin limited passenger operations to airstrips that have been surveyed and successfully passed the risk assessment. The current list of airstrips that have passed the process is listed below.

“It should be noted that MAF will be complying with the mandates set forth by the government under the National Pandemic Act, and therefore will be requiring appropriate hygiene and social distancing (including wearing of masks while on the plane and collection of temperature readings prior to boarding and disembarking). Passengers will also need to plan on completing an Air Passenger Travel Form which will be provided by MAF Staff.

“Please note that questions regarding airstrips/bookings will only be handled through our png.bookings@mafint.org email address which will ensure that your request can be answered in a timely fashion.”

Airstrips currently open for operations:

Aiyura

Balimo

Chimbu

Daru

Finschhafen

Fuma

Goroka

Hesalibi

Kairik

Kawito

Kiunga

Kompiam

Lumi

Madang

Malamaunda

Morehead

Mougulu

Mount Hagen

Nadzab

Nomad River

Port Moresby

Suabi

Tabubil

Tadji

Telefomin

Vanimo

Wabo

Wewak

Airstrips that have been surveyed and are in the risk assessment process - opening date not yet determined:

Ambunit

Andakombe

Guwasa

Haia

Karimui

Kol

Manu

Marawaka

Norambi

Ok Isai

Owena

Pyarulama

Samban

Simbai

Simogu

Sindeni

Tekin

Tsendiap

Yagiap

Yambaitok

Yenkisa

Airstrips currently on the survey schedule – date for survey not yet determined

Ali

Anguganak

April River

Arufi

Blackwara

Bosavi

Debepari

Dodomona

Eleme

Eliptamin

Green River

Hauna

Hayfield

Honinabi

Huya

Kapal

Kiriwo

Kondobal

Lake Campbell

Maramuni

Miyanmin

Moropote

Muluma

Munbil

Nungwaia

Nuku

Oksapmin

Rumginae

Sangera

Sibilanga

Sisamin

Suki

Upiara

Walagu

Wanikipa

Wasua

Wawoi Falls

Wuvulu

Yapsie

Yatoam

“We know there are many airstrips not yet listed in one of these categories. Surveying more than 200 airstrips is quite a task. Please bear with us.”