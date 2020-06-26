Road access cleared after 4 months

The Kumura Foundation said the landslide has completely blocked off goods and services to Bundi, affecting the rural coffee farmers, SMEs, schools, health care and other basic government services.

The landslide has also affected all of Kumura Foundation programs in Upper Bundi this year. A big one is the preparation for the Bundi Komba Festival coming up in December.

Hence, under its Community Service focus, the foundation has taken the lead to clear the road and has extended its appreciation to those individuals and groups who made this possible.

“Such a great community team effort in providing services to this remote part of PNG,” said founder, Vincent Kumura.

“Although the road clearance of the major landslide is done today, there are few more factors that need sorting out before vehicles will start to access the road properly, such as water drainage, stone fillings, landowner compensation and fuel drums, including continuing the work up to Mondia Pass.

“This will require some costs, hence the foundation is calling upon the Simbu Province Governor, Kundiawa-Gembogl DDA and Bundi LLG President and other individuals or organisations willing to support this worthy cause.

“Should you care to support, please call us at 7058-7067, 7426-4790 or email us at kumurafoundation@gmail.com.”