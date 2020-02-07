Pomio district supports fire appeal

The donations were brought over from the LLGs of Melkoi, West Pomio Mamusi and Central Inland Pomio, by Pomio District Community Development Officer – Hillary Songtava, this week.

Songtava says apart from these three LLGs, no donations were received from East Pomio LLG as they had not received any request.

A total of K5,165.80 was collected from fundraising activities in the three rural LLGs, mainly from donation boxes and letters to business houses, and a coffee night for public servants.

Sinivit LLG acting manageress, Shilla Sato, also commended everyone that assisted with the fundraising activities in the LLG.

The district’s total donations tallied K8,900 and have been deposited this week to the bushfire appeal bank account in Kokopo, boosting the balance up to over K65,500.

(From left: Donald Tokunai - ENB For Aus Bushfire Appeal Committee Dep/Chairman receiving a copy of the deposit slip from Pomio District Community Development Officer, Hillary Songtava, and Sinivit LLG Acting Manageress Shilla Sato, in the presence of the electoral officer for Pomio MP)