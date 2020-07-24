Over 250 frozen food supplies for organisations

The food donation comes under an initiative by ExxonMobil PNG (EMPNG) staff to donate food items to assist community groups during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Bel Isi PNG's Danielle Winfrey was thankful to EMPNG's Social Club for the support, stating that the food items would be distributed to other partners who provide temporary safe accommodation for women and children who are survivors of violence in Port Moresby.

“We sincerely appreciate the EMPNG staff and management for their generous support. We know our clients will be very grateful,” she stated.

“Femili PNG, our Case Management Centre and Safe House operator, will also share the donation with other public safe houses, to ensure it will reach wider beneficiaries.”

Konnie Yoifa, Femili PNG Operations Director, and Danielle Winfrey, Bel Isi PNG Program Manager, were on hand to accept the donation.

In receiving the food items, Cheshire disAbility Services Merloyn Tuwasa said the much-needed donation would assist the organisation in providing for their residents and staff.

“The work we do to care for people living with disabilities is quite difficult right now due to COVID-19, so I thank the EMPNG staff donating these food items to us.”