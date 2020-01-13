New year, new look for school

In 2018, BSP installed solar panels and lights for Sabusa Primary School classrooms and it went again last year with another added project for the school.

“Back then while installing the solars, we realised that classrooms had bare earth floors so in 2019, we went back to have five of the classroom floors cemented and we also had the rotten timbers at the school’s staff room stairs replaced,” said BSP’s Head of Training – HR, Ray Baloiloi.

Baloiloi and his team handed over the newly cemented classrooms just in time for the start of the 2020 academic year.

“It would be a surprise for the rest of the students when they come back to school. These projects and other support show BSP’s commitment not only to be the best financial service provider but we’re ensuring that our customers and stakeholders are looked after from a community level up.

“Being the biggest bank in the South Pacific, it’s our corporate and social responsibility to give back to our communities and the countries that we operate in,” explained Baloiloi when handing over the project. He further appealed to the Sabusa community to look after these facilities as these will in turn be beneficial in the long run.

Head teacher Eric Yangun thanked BSP for creating a conducive learning environment for his students in grades 3, 4, 5, 6 and 8 classes this year.

The school’s board and staff commended and thanked BSP’s HR staff, their families and the contractor who gave up their weekends to participate in the project.

BSP’s 2019 Community Project Initiative theme was revisiting past projects.

BSP invests about K1.2m yearly on its community projects, of which 46 percent are education-based, ie refurbishment of classrooms, libraries, installation of water tanks and more.

(BSP Head of Training-HR Ray Baloiloi, Sabusa Primary School Headmaster Eric Yangun and a student cut the ribbon for cemented classroom)