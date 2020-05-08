New clean energy projects

The program, launched in November 2019, aims to improve access to energy in rural communities across Papua New Guinea, by investing in innovative off-grid energy projects.

Pawarim Komuniti is part of Australia’s commitment under the PNG Electrification Partnership to help PNG meet its rural electrification targets.

The six new projects will help more than 100 villages improve community lighting, water supply, cooking facilities, education and distance learning, and phone charging. Partners will deliver projects in West Sepik, Western and Oro, Morobe and Madang provinces.

In announcing the new partners, Australian High Commissioner, Jon Philp, said: “Improvements in electricity supply allows rural businesses to operate, clinics to maintain cold stores and households to power lights, fridges and charge phones.

“We are delighted to invest in energy innovation in PNG and help forge private sector partnerships to support rural communities.”

Energy access is vital for economic and social development, and off-grid electricity solutions provide a clean, affordable and reliable option to meet PNG’s electrification goals.

Following the success of the first round, the second call for proposals under the Pawarim Komuniti program is now open.

The program targets innovative mini-grid systems, delivering retail electricity to households and critical service delivery sectors (such as health and education), and supporting small business growth. Proposals are welcome from PNG-based and international organisations, and the PNG-Australia Partnership is looking to support partnerships between the private sector and civil society.

The deadline for the second call for proposals is 5pm (AEST) Friday 15 July 2020.

For more information about the Second Call for clean energy mini-grid proposals or about the program in general, visit: www.pawarimkomuniti.org.pg or email: info@pawarimkomuniti.org.pg

(The Sogeri Health Centre with its solar panels)