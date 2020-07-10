New classroom for Amba primary

Operating under the Evangelical Lutheran Church, it is the latest recipient of Digicel Foundation’s double classroom project.

The school, which currently has 1,234 students from grades Three to Eight, and 43 teaching staff, was placed under significant strain when it lost one of its double classrooms in a blaze in 2018.

Amba’s head teacher, Michael Musalu, welcomed the assistance, saying they can now move some of their students out of the makeshift classroom and into the new one, which is worth K280,000.

“With this classroom here, it’s a boost to the children’s learning,” he stated.

“I’ve heard a lot about Digicel in the media – TVs, radios, social media – they’ve done a lot in other places in PNG, and I’m one of the recipients.”

The head master heard of the foundation’s project through one of the parents. And following his advice, he sent his application to Digicel Foundation and within 10 weeks, a new building replaced their burnt one.

“I was very proud of the approach that Digicel had taken; the funding sourced to the supplier (Atlas Steel), and the supplier to the recipient.”

The launching was held in the Amba chapel and attended by the staff of Digicel PNG’s Lae branch, Digicel PNG Foundation CEO, Serena Sasingian, and Board Member Eunice Gware.

(Digicel Foundation Board Member, Eunice Gware, handing the keys over to head teacher Michael Musalu. They are surrounded by Foundation CEO Serena Sasingian, Digicel Lae branch staff and Amba students)