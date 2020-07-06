New church opened in Kalo

The new church building, worth more than one million kina, opened last Saturday in the presence of a large crowd from Kalo and neighbouring villages.

Pastor for the Kalo Church Salvation Army, Captain John Raga, acknowledged the project architect Late Robert Kapi for his effort in the building of the church till his passing.

He said 11 pioneers passed away during the building of the church while a member of the group and oldest serving soldier, Golo Doge, raised the flag during the opening.

Planning and fundraising of the new building took place in 2012 and had its ground breaking in 2018.

The church is yet to be completed.

(Article and picture by Jasmine Iru – 4th year UPNG Journalism student)