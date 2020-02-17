New chairman for Digicel PNG Foundation

The announcement was made at a town hall meeting in the presence of Digicel Foundation patron and Group Chairman, Denis O’Brien.

Digicel Foundation CEO, Serena Sasingian, said the Board had looked externally and within the business to find the most suitable candidate to assume the role of chairman since the resignation of former Foundation chairman of four years, Douveri Henao.

“We are delighted that Michael has accepted the role. He is a senior lawyer and well respected within the business community. He is also a committed volunteer to the various causes he is a part of so we could not have found a better person for this important role,” CEO Sasingian said.

The new chairman is no stranger to the work of Digicel Foundation, having been a member of the Foundation board for two years.

“I am delighted to take up this role as chairman of the board to contribute to the work the Foundation is doing in the community and around the country. Not only are we building schools and health services, we are essentially building Papua New Guineans,” Henao said during his speech to the staff of Digicel PNG.

Henao has a Bachelors of Arts and a Bachelor of Law degree. He also holds a Master’s in Law from the Australian National University and his credentials include over 15 years’ experience at the private and corporate bar.

Henao currently serves on a number of boards including the Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee and the Port Moresby Chamber of Commerce & Industry. Until recently, he was a councillor of the Papua New Guinea Law Society.

He previously chaired the board of the Papua New Guinea Development Law Association which was established to provide pro bono legal advice and advocacy for key populations affected by HIV and Gender Based Violence.

Digicel PNG Foundation also welcomed new board members: Helen Gegeyo, who is Head of HR, Brian Malone the head of regional offices, Justin Hallett the manager for post paid solutions and Eunice Gware, the advertising manager based in Lae.