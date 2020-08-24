New bridge for Inland Baining

The ENB Provincial Government’s development partner, Tzen Niugini, funded all the materials for this bridge, which was constructed by Esteemed Limited at a cost of over K1.1 million and completed in two months.

This bridge now connects Inland Baining LLG and Sinivit LLG in Pomio district.

Gazelle MP and Health Minister Jelta Wong lauded this initiative, saying it is a clear example of the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model in action.

Wong said considering the shortfalls in national government funding, the province will partner with Malaysian oil palm developer Tzen Niugini to build roads and bridges into inaccessible areas of the province.

The partnership engagement is a win for the company and the government as in this case, it improves access of trucks carting oil palm fruits to the mill while also assisting the government to improve people’s access to services.

He said Gazelle district has also made a payment to Tzen Niugini for grading the road from Mandres to Kamanakam.

Tzen Niugini CEO, EK Tan, said the completion of the bridge indicates full cooperation of locals in the Kadaulung wards.

He said Tzen Niugini over the years has taken a holistic approach to oil palm development in ENB by helping to create multiple job opportunities for locals as well as spin off businesses.

The recent event was officiated by Wong, East New Britain Governor Nakikus Konga, Pomio MP Elias Kapavore and Tzen Niugini CEO, EK Tan.