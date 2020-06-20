Nature Park celebrates 8th anniversary

CEO Michelle McGeorge said eight years on and they are more focused on their vision and mission in protecting PNG’s biodiversity.

“We are extremely proud of the work we do in connecting people and nature through recreation, education and conservation,” she said.

“This of course comes with the backing and support that we receive from our major partners, our many sponsors and of course the visitors who come to the park.

“Together with the dedicated Nature Park family of employees, we will strive to further implement our strategic vision of the park in the coming years.”

As a registered charitable organisation, Port Moresby Nature Park derives 70 percent of its income through visitation and local business support.

McGeorge added: “Nature Park remained optimistic throughout the last few months of the SOE due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the dramatic decrease in visitation has put financial pressure on us. In light of this, the Nature Park with the help of Zoo and Aquarium Association Australasia has setup a public appeal via www.GoFundMe.com under ‘Port Moresby Nature Park’s Wildlife Appeal’ (best for overseas donations).”

Individual donations to the Appeal can be made through either direct deposit to the Park’s BSP Bank account: Port Moresby Nature Park, A/c 1007071564, BSB 088202 with reference “Wildlife Appeal” or by direct donation made at the Nature Park’s gift shop.

McGeorge noted other ways that local residents could support the Park was by visiting, joining the Park’s membership program, eating at the Park’s café or buying something from their souvenir shop.

The Park is open every day with a number of additional COVID-19 safety measures in place, along with ensuring of proper social distancing practices and promoting of washing of hands & importance of self-sanitization at public spaces.

Port Moresby Nature Park has been one of PNG’s leading recreational space inspiring through education the guardianship of PNG’s unique natural environment and has been considered one of the most innovative and forward-thinking parks in the pacific, since 2012. Last year, the Nature Park was officially recognised as the only internationally welfare-accredited zoo in the Pacific Region by the Zoo and Aquarium Association Australasia.

(The Port Moresby Nature Park turned 8 on June 16th, 2020)