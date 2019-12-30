Madang police vehicles set for festive ops

In saying that, Madang Provincial Police Commander, Acting Superintended Mazuc Rubiang, has applauded the Ramu NiCo Limited for sharing their fuel with police vehicles for the Christmas and New Year operations.

A number of police vehicles from different units were refilled on 23rd of December at the Ramu NiCo Operations Base in Madang town upon agreement by the general manager of corporate office, Charlie Hu, and PPC Mazuc Rubiang.

Over 1,500 liters were used.

The company was happy to provide fuel for the vehicle used by the joint security personnel involving police and the Correctional Services officers, who will be patrolling the Madang-Ramu Highway during the festive period.

This is the main route travelled by Ramu NiCo employees working at the company’s Kurumbukari Mine in the Usino-Bundi district.

PPC Rubiang said Madang in recent years had been experiencing an increase in criminal activities, which is causing fear in the communities.

He stressed that support from communities, private sectors, business houses and the government is needed in bringing back normalcy in Madang Province.

(Ramu NiCo [MCC] Corporate Affairs GM, Charlie Hu, agreeing to share fuel with Madang police FSVU; Article by Jim John – third year UPNG Journalism student)