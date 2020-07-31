K5,000 for park’s sculpture festival

Coca-Cola Amatil came on board with the funding as well as in-kind sponsorship of Coca-Cola Amatil drink products.

This is the Nature Park’s second year running the sculpture festival, which was officially launched on July 3rd and will continue until August 30th.

Coca-Cola Amatil’s Marketing and Sales Services Manager, Djamel Bencheikh, said: “Coca-Cola Amatil is happy to support the Nature Park’s BSP Trash to Treasure Sculpture Festival as this aligns with our aspiration for a World Without Waste and a focus to drive recycling.

“This initiative helps create awareness on the importance of reducing and reusing waste material and giving it a second life.”

Port Moresby Nature Park CEO, Michelle McGeorge, when receiving the products said: “We greatly appreciate the support of Coca-Cola Amatil, especially at a time when we are doing our best to navigate through the uncertainties of COVID-19.”

People visiting the Sculpture Festival will see over 19 large sculptures, expertly and creatively designed using common waste products with each depicting a variety of different land and sea creatures.

The sculptures themselves took many months of work to create, including collection of waste from roadside and beach clean-ups and from various business houses, as well as Nature Park staff and volunteers, including students from UPNG, expertly building the sculpture frames and attaching the waste.

This year’s BSP Trash to Treasure Sculpture Festival is also running parallel with the Park’s Wildlife Appeal.

The Wildlife Appeal was launched in June to support the Nature Park in its daily efforts to care for over 550 native animals as well as accept injured, orphaned and abandoned wildlife for rescue and rehabilitation, which remains a priority of the Park despite the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

McGeorge acknowledged all businesses and individuals who have and continue to support the Park.

She noted that all donations big and small go a long way to help Port Moresby Nature Park to continue to make an impact in wildlife conservation in PNG.