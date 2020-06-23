K111,000 school truck for Ngavalus primary

Treasurer and Kavieng MP, Ian Ling-Stuckey, provided this advice during the presentation of a K111,000 school truck for the Ngavalus Primary School.

Ling-Stuckey was recently at the Ngavalus Primary School in the Tikana LLG area in Kavieng.

He said the school was recommended as a pilot project to fast track infrastructure development by the Kavieng District Development Authority (KDDA), due to the integrity of the Chairwoman and her board of management, its headmistress and her teaching staff.

“Gender equality is alive and well in Kavieng,” said the Treasurer. He encouraged the school to formulate detailed and accurately costed plans for its proposed modern classroom complex, teachers’ houses and a comprehensive library facility and furnish to the Department of National Planning for consideration in the 2021 Budget.

He encouraged the school to manage and maintain the vehicle for the benefit of their students, who, like many others in Kavieng District, can commute up to 5 kilometers a day to attend classes without parental supervision.

“Arriving to school on time without the long distance walked whilst exposed to the sun and rain, will contribute positively to their attention span and hopefully, a more positive attitude to learning and their school experience” said Ling-Stuckey.

“What we witnessed at Ngavalus Primary School is an example of how the Marape-Steven Government’s K5.7 Billion economic stimulus package and much enhanced, implementation of the District Support Improvement Program (DSIP), can make a difference in the lives of rural Papua New Guineans during this global pandemic.

“It reflects the Prime Minister’s vision of leaving no child behind as we collectively Take Back PNG.”

