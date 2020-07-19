Huge turnout at Nature Park

Gala celebrated World Ice Cream Day at the Port Moresby Nature Park, where all proceeds would go to the park’s wildlife appeal, which was launched early last month.

Children started entering the park as early as 10am, where they had a number of bouncy castles to choose from as well as an entire day filled with games and of course, ice-cream.

Nature park’s CEO, Michelle McGeorge, was overwhelmed with the support from the community.

“Seeing the crowds like today, it’s been amazing for us because without the community, the park doesn’t actually exist. It’s a great sign that the community is behind us, so I just really want to thank everybody for that.

“Because of COVID-19, the Nature Park suffered a really big loss of visitation during, particularly, the state of emergency,” McGeorge explained. “But even now we still actually haven’t recovered although today’s a good sign that hopefully people are going to continue to come.”

The Park launched an urgent public and corporate ‘Wildlife Appeal’ in June to help with the costs to feed and look after the wildlife in its care. To date, around K400,000 had been raised.

McGeorge said their goal is K990,000 and after today, they are anticipating an amount past the halfway mark.

“And any savings we get we can then redirect to our education program and to our other activities that we do in the park.”

(A game of ‘poison ball’ at the Nature Park today)