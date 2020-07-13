Gazelle district eyes rural electrification

In its recent meeting, the DDA board approved the rural electrification rollout from Putanagororoi to Vunapaka Health Centre, Utmei to Mandres station and Tinganagalip junction to Palnakaur.

The overall cost for these three major rural electrification work is about K1.3 million.

Member for Gazelle and DDA Board chairman, Jelta Wong, said this is a priority project which will improve the living standard of people in these areas who are yet to access power supply.

He said in these three locations, there are government institutions such as schools, health facilities and community centres that will need electricity. It will also enhance the living standard of people in these communities that have been without power supply for a long time.

Wong stressed that rural electrification is the key to growing the local economy. It will complement the current rollout of the Gazelle Women in Business program that will see the SME sector thrive and therefore, electricity is needed in homes, as it will have a significant positive impact on the lives of people particularly in rural communities.

Initially, the Gazelle MP had met with the PNG Power Limited chairman Peter Nupiri, acting CEO Douglas Mageo and general manager operations, Bernard Ururu, in Port Moresby to discuss these priority projects for the district.

The DDA board also approved power supply extension work from Ratunur junction to Rabata, Tamavatur Junction to Tapipi junction, Tagitagi to Rumrumi and Rapolo/Nalaguna 3 to Karavia 1.

Following the board approval of the project, a startup meeting was convened in Kokopo and attended by Wong, PNG Power Branch Manager ENB Henry Kwarula and Peni Dave, the five LLG Presidents in Gazelle District and staff.

(Minister Wong and his team meeting with PNG Power officials recently to discuss the Gazelle rural electrification program)