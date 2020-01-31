Funding, vehicles presented to Morobean LO groups

The presentation was done at Bagava Village of Hengambu Tribe, which saw funding support of K500,000 each to the three major tribal landowner group associations of Hengambu, Yanta and Babuaf.

He further presented three new Toyota Land Cruiser vehicles to each of the land owner association groups.

Furthermore, the special mining lease (SML 10) Women’s Landowner Association was presented K300,000 as well.

Governor Saonu, through the Morobe Provincial Government, made funding available to the pipeline landowners of Wampar Landowner Association, Butibam Landowner Association and Wagang Landowner Association of K100,000 each.

“This funding support will assist respective associations to fast track the process of Incorporated Land Groups registration process before the mining project construction phase kicks off,” he said.

“The registration of the respective ILG groups will then put the landowners in a better position to participate meaningfully in the mining spinoff benefits,” Governor Saonu stated.

Governor Saonu said the cheque funding and vehicles to Hengambu, Yanta and Babuaf will be withheld until the respective associations conduct their elections for new representatives.

“I now make my position clear that I have no business interest in the Wafi-Golpu Mining project and what I am assisting under my leadership is to ensure all parties, landowners, company and government are satisfied and benefit accordingly,” he explained.

“I am not a businessman. I am the people’s mandated leader of Morobe and it is my duty to assist all people in the province fairly as much as possible to bring development and productive living,” he said.

Governor Saonu said his commitment of funding had been made in 2018 and is now bearing fruit for the landowners to be more equipped to benefit from the mining project once it is developed.