Foundation eyes Mt. Wilhelm challenge

“One of the dire needs of the people of remote Upper Bundi is an ambulance,” stated Vincent Kumura. “Hence we are now embarking on our ‘Climb2Save’ Mt. Wilhelm Summit Challenge to raise K150,000 to buy our ambulance.”

The Mt Wilhelm challenge is scheduled for July 31st to August 2nd.

“Some of you are aware of our last ‘Travel2Change’ COVID-19 Rural Medical Patrol to Jimi border along the rugged and challenging Central Bismarck Corridor crossing Upper Bundi.

“From that patrol, we saw and treated 949 patients, made seven referrals of acute cases to Kundiawa General Hospital, airlifted one patient to Angau Memorial General Hospital in Lae and conducted COVID-19 awareness to 1,484 people in eight main villages.

“This was a total of almost 70km trekking.”

Kumura is further calling for support for the ‘Climb2Save’ challenge.

(Some of the communities reached during the ‘Travel2Change’ patrol in April)