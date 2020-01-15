Financial support for Ginigoada Foundation

The cheque was presented to the Foundation Manager on January 14th by CPL Group Managing Director, Mahesh Patel.

The K141,000 is to assist the foundation’s Financial Literacy training skill program.

Patel said Ginigoada Foundation is doing an immense job of giving second chances to Papua New Guineans to better their living standards, both in rural and urban centres.

“In sponsorship, this is a K141,000 which we do annually and has been going for eight years,” Patel stated.

“So we’re reaching close to almost a million Kina but the returns far outweigh (the costs); if we look at 27,000 people and look at the income they generate, the lifestyles they’ve improved in, it gives us great pleasure to carry on with the sponsorship.”

Ginigoada foundation training manager, Robert Evah, said the funding will help with training necessities including facilitator wages, administration and maintenance costs and training equipment for the mobile training program.

“Many of the informal people, especially in informal sector, we still want to deal with those people.

“The government can’t reach the grassroots people or at lower levels so our main focus is to really target those people who are in the settlements, in the marginalised communist because we believe that if we can empower them with some skills, especially with financial literacy, they are able to sustain their family and keep their family going.”

The partnership with Ginigoada has helped more than 27 thousand people graduate with financial literacy skills certificate in NCD and Lae, since 2013.

The trainings include basic business awareness, conflict resolution, health and hygiene, first aid, income and budgeting.

(Article by Jim John – third year UPNG Journalism student)