Electorate continues school fee assistance

Member for Moresby North-East, John Kaupa, says K3 million has been allocated; K1.5 million from his District Services Improvement Program and another K1.5 million from NCD Governor Powes Parkop’s Provincial Support Implementation Program component.

The school fee assistance has the full endorsement of the District Development Authority (DDA) and local Member John Kaupa; they have assisted students since 2018.

Kaupa says while he supports the Government’s initiative of introducing the Higher Education Loan Program (HELP), his administration will continue the partnership in ensuring struggling parents’ portion of the fees are shared.

“I want to ensure education becomes a shared responsibility. We are helping to pay some component of the fees so the parents can take care of the rest,” Kaupa stated.

The MP outlined that they have seen positive results from the assistance, especially when students graduate and contribute to nation building in terms of skills, manpower and paying tax to Government.

“We must leave no child behind. For those who are seeking to find a good future for their children and living in my electorate, my administration will continue to give priority in supporting education for our students.

“The TVET provides vital life skills training for our students. It gives second chance to students who want to pursue a career. As parents we are supporting our students but the institution must also provide quality skills, appropriate training, quality infrastructure and up to standard curriculum to students to learn better in this modern digital era.”

Students living in the Moresby North-East electorate are encouraged to see the program manager at City Hall to get themselves registered to receive assistance.

In 2019, a total of 1,079 students from 101 institutions in PNG received K2.25 million in the Moresby North-East District TVET and Tertiary Students scholarship assistance scheme.