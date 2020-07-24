Digicel PNG renews nature park support

CEO of Digicel Business, Charlie Clementson, stated, “Digicel is pleased to continue its seven year relationship with the Port Moresby Nature Park.

“This year our partnership covers a range of telecommunications services inclusive of unlimited internet data plus mobile voice and SMS services.

“We are confident these services will assist the Park in improving its efficiencies and enhancing overall communication needs.

“Digicel commends the management and team of the Park in preserving Papua New Guinea’s wild life and endangered species.”

Digicel has been a proud gold sponsor of Port Moresby Nature Park since 2012 and this year marks eight years of valuable partnership together.

As a founding sponsor of the Park, Digicel PNG has played a key part in the Park’s growth and accomplishments over the years. The support has included networking the Park’s entry building, providing connectivity between the Park’s administration and sciences buildings located at separate areas within the Park, as well as providing Digicel staff for volunteering activities at the Park’s public day events.

Nature Park CEO, Michelle McGeorge, said: “The sponsorship from Digicel has enabled the park to have much needed internet and telecommunication support that would otherwise take a big part of our operating budgets. We are truly grateful for the support of Digicel, as our founding sponsor as we look forward to continuing the journey together in serving the community and wildlife conservation efforts.”

The Nature Park is a charitable organisation that relies on visitation, grants and donor funding and NCDC support to operate.

Following the arrival of COVID-19, the Park has been put under pressure due to visitation decline.

McGeorge noted that through the support of organisations, such as Digicel PNG, the burden was made much lighter and ensured that the Park could continue its vital wildlife rescue and rehabilitation services and conservation and research programs.

The Nature Park is still open every day with a number of additional COVID-19 safety measures in place, including temperature checks on entry, promotion of social distancing practices through spacing markers, and hand washing and hand sanitisation stations spread across the Park.