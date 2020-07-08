Bundi orphans continue exciting excursion

The twenty-four children, who are schooling in Simbu, are currently on their second term break.

On Tuesday, July 7th, they left Gembogl, Simbu, at 9:30am.

“On our way to Goroka, we stopped at Daulo Top for some scenic views and group photo sessions,” reported founder of Kumura Foundation, Vincent Kumura.

“We all swam at Kefamo River following that. We then arrived at the Raun Raun Theatre at Goroka. They were welcomed with tears by John Doa, the Director of RRT and his wife.

“The students had a tour of the Raun Raun Theatre, played some games and dined at the RRT followed by a movie night before bed.

“Today, we toured UOG and the town.

“At 2pm, we will be touring the Sirigine Coffee Factory followed by coffee cup tastings.

“At 4pm, the orphans will visit the Brian Bell Home Centre at Goroka where they will tour the facility," continued Kumura.

"The Sir Brian Bell Foundation (our major sponsor for this excursion) is donating some balls to the kids followed by a BBQ which will be hosted by the Brian Bell team at Goroka.

“Tomorrow (Thursday), their final day, the orphans will get to meet the pilot and cabin crew of PX 160/161 at the Goroka Airport for some chats and photo session.

“They will leave Goroka at 1pm to return to Gembogl, Simbu.”

Kumura said the aim of the trip is to expose them to an urban life as part of their early childhood mind development and education program.