Buang elementary to reach primary status

Governor Saonu made the commitment to support the upgrade of the school during the ground-breaking ceremony on Saturday 01st February.

Saonu said he will work closely with the Bulolo District Authority and LLG Leaders of Buang to ensure Bapa Primary School is ready for students to attend this year and onwards.

Landowners have already identified and approved the land for the school, and the funding will come from the provincial budget.

Saonu said there will be two more schools to be elevated this year – one at Nawaeb and the other at Finschhafen district.