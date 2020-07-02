British High Commission commits K50,000 to Nature Park

The Port Moresby Nature Park officially launched its ‘Trees for Life - Schools Tree Planting Project’ at the Gerehu Secondary School early this year with the aim of supporting NCDC’s schools to increase the number of trees in their schools, enhancing shade for students and classrooms, and supporting NCDC Governor Powes Parkop’s ‘One Million Trees’ Campaign to make Port Moresby a greener city in the fight against global warming.

Separately, funds were also received to enable the Nature Park to provide disadvantaged children and groups caring for disadvantaged children with access to the Park’s Schools excursion programs, who might ordinarily be unable to afford to attend.

British High Commissioner, Keith Scott, whilst making the commitment, said: “Papua New Guinea’s greatest assets are its biodiversity and its children. I am therefore delighted that the United Kingdom, which is hosting the UN Climate Change Conference next year, is supporting the Nature Park and National Capital District in greening Port Moresby and also enabling children who might otherwise miss out learn more about the environment and help build a better future.”

Nature Park CEO, Michelle McGeorge, said: “The Nature Park has committed to supporting the Governor in the efforts to plant 50,000 trees and the support from British High Commission will enable us during this time to continue to deliver on our commitments.”

The ‘Trees for Life’ initiative is supported by the global NGO Cities 4Forests and One Tree Planted, as well as local sponsors the Sir Brian Bell Foundation, Rotary Club of Port Moresby and the Skal Club of Port Moresby.

On commemorating the partnership, Scott visited the Nature Park to observe children from PNG Life Care attend a school excursion program as the first recipients of the sponsored educational visit.

Mrs Yakio, Head Teacher from PNG Life Care, thanked the British High Commission and the Nature Park for the initiative and support in enabling their children to visit the Park for free, saying the smiling faces of the children indicated that it would be one that they remembered for a very long time.

McGeorge noted that the Nature Park had been impacted hugely by COVID-19 due to a drastic reduction in visitation to the Park and thanked all sponsors for their support in ensuring that the Nature Park could still provide its vital services to the community.

Port Moresby Nature Park is a registered charity that relies on grant and donor funding to operate. By visiting the park, you help support the Park’s efforts in preserving PNG’s unique natural environment for future generations, including the Park’s 550 resident animals, majority of which have been surrendered to the Park for care.

The Nature Park also recently launched a ‘Wildlife Appeal’ calling on businesses and the community to donate towards the costs of caring for the wildlife at the Park.

Donations can be made directly at the Nature Park, or direct deposit to BSP Bank, with details: Ac name. Port Moresby Nature Park, Ac no. 1007071564, BSB: 088 202. Reference “Wildlife Appeal” or through the Park’s GoFundMe page https://gf.me/u/x55wxs