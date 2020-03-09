Young geologist shares story

Of Gulf and East New Britain parentage, the young geologist’s hope of ever fulfilling her dream seemed out of reach when her father was imprisoned.

“When I was in Grade 12, my father had just gone to jail and my family and I were struggling,” Haru shared at the recent Business and Professional Women’s (BPW) club breakfast that was held in Port Moresby.

“My mother was doing her best to make ends meet but we were barely making it to the next fortnight.

“I did a lot of part time work, holiday jobs to help my mum out. I was a waitress, a receptionist, a bar tender, a tutor, anything to help pay for stationery and other things.”

Thanks to the Business and Professional Women’s club, Haru became a pioneer BPW Decie Autin science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) scholarship recipient.

Haru said being the recipient of the scholarship has allowed her to chase her dreams.

“Today I stand before you as a degree holder in geology but not just a geologist but also as a geo-technical engineer with Ok Tedi Mine.”

BPW is giving hope to the next generation of young women and girls.

Since the establishment of the non-government organisation 11 years ago, the club has been doing well in securing scholarships to help girls who are facing financial difficulties in continuing their studies.

President of the BPW, Jessinta Wagambie, said since 2009, the club has raised K1.6 million and assisted over 2,500 girls and women through scholarship programs.