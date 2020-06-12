Woodlark housing project construction ceased

In a statement on June 9th, the company said it is aware of the media articles related to the adequacy of the village relocation housing.

The Company says it has ceased construction and is in discussion with the Mineral Resources Authority (MRA) and the Woodlark community to develop an appropriate solution.

Geopacific Board Chairman, Ian Clyne stated: “We deeply value our relationship with the Woodlark community and fully acknowledge that there is an issue with the design of the one-bedroom dwelling. We are working hard with the MRA in Papua New Guinea and are committed to jointly ensure a professional and timely resolution. A strategy is already being developed to utilise these smaller dwellings for community outcomes such as women’s centres, children’s libraries and other worthwhile community objectives”.

The statement comes after media articles revealed Woodlark Islanders opposing the design of the houses which only provide one or two rooms with no kitchen, bathroom and living rooms.

Also, the houses are built with steel frames which will be difficult to source, inadequate solar power, and inadequate water supply as the project is located in an area with no streams or wells.

They made this known to Samarai-Murua MP, Isi Henry Leonard, during a recent visit.

The MP called for the project to be stopped and the relocation exercise and housing project to go back to the drawing board with input from his office, as well as the Provincial and National Government.

The Woodlark Mine in Samarai-Murua District, Milne Bay Province, is expected to relocate around 250 families from Kulumadau Village.

Kulumadau Village hosts Mining Lease (ML) 508 granted to Geopacific Resources Limited for an open pit gold mine.