Women in Gazelle urged to take advantage of funding

He highlighted this during Monday’s presentation of an initial seed capital of K200,000 to East New Britain Savings and Loans Society (ENBSL) to empower local women’s SMEs.

Minister Wong presented the cheque payment to ENBSL’s member services and branch support officer, Shirley Kabavas.

Minister Wong said this funding will be parked at ENBSL and established women’s associations in the district’s five rural Local Level Governments can access this funding as loans with a loan repayment interest rate of only one percent (1%).

He said this initiative was similar to the Gazelle School Fee Loan Scheme that is currently being rolled out in the district by ENB Savings and Loan Society.

“I urge women in our five LLGs to share experiences of growing their SME with other women to help them grow their businesses too. Let us work together to grow the SME sector in our communities as part of our contribution towards the Marape-Steven government’s overarching policy of economic empowerment,” Minister Wong said.

Kabavas commended the Gazelle District Development Authority under the leadership of the Chairman, Wong, for the continuous dialogue and partnership with ENBSL that has resulted in initiatives such as the Gazelle School Fee Loan Scheme and Women in SME programs.

“ENBSL is offering the lowest interest rate. It is not expensive and should not be something people should shy away from. If you repay your loan, the money goes to help other people and your family will improve,” she said.

Kabavas said the SME program will help many women and families.

ENBSL will be going down to ward level to educate women to honour the agreement.

(Jelta Wong presenting the cheque payment to ENBSL’s member services and branch support officer, Shirley Kabavas, in the presence of Gazelle district administrator, Allan Balbal, left, and women in the district)