Women’s bank remains open

This week, bank CEO Gunanidhi Das told this newsroom that all of the bank’s branches are open with full observation of hygiene practice and social distancing.

“During this period of time, GoPNG and Bank of PNG have asked all the financial institutions to give a three month moratorium, three-month holiday and being the responsible bank, we adhere to that and we have given three months’ moratorium, repayment holiday to all our customers, those who are interested to take part in the moratorium period,” he said.

“At the same time if the customer is coming and paying during this time, we are incentivising them by giving 3 percent interest back into their savings account.”

Customers who exhibit flu-like symptoms and fever will be served outside the bank’s chamber.