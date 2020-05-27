Werror appointed as OTML MD

Werror’s appointment was announced by Chairman of Ok Tedi Mining Limited Board, Sir Moi Avei, following the Ok Tedi Mining Limited 2019 Annual General Meeting held on 22 May 2020.

Werror’s career spans more than 30 years with Ok Tedi, having joined via the Company’s Graduate Development Scheme.

He progressively assumed more senior roles leading to his current position as Deputy CEO and General Manager External Relations.

Werror has played a leading role in the management of community relations in Western Province and is currently Chairman of Ok Tedi Development Foundation and Chairman of the Western Province Health Authority.

He is also a council member of the PNG Chamber of Mines and Petroleum.

Werror attained a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of PNG and Masters degrees in Business Administration and Professional Accounting from the Divine Word University.

He will replace Peter Graham who has been in the role since May 2015.

With the transfer of the State’s 67% shareholding in OTML to Kumul Minerals Holdings Limited now approved, Graham will assume the role of Chairman and Acting Managing Director, Kumul Minerals Holdings Limited on a full-time basis to progress the development of the national mining company.