Wafi-Golpu MOU to be eliminated

Prime Minister James Marape revealed this at the Back to Business Breakfast event in Port Moresby.

The MOU signed in December 2018 established the framework for the parties to progress the permitting of the Wafi-Golpu Project ‘as quickly as practicable’ with a view to achieving a Special Mining Lease by 30 June 2019.

However, the Morobe Provincial Government rejected the move, taking the matter to court and stalling the Wafi-Holpu Mine from maturing.

Prime Minister Marape revealed to the business community that the MoU would be eliminated.

“Some of you might be interested on what is happening with Wafi-Gopu, one of our lowest hanging fruits, and let me thank Harmony and Newcrest for their patience,” said Marape.

“But they also know that the MOU that they signed with the previous government was a show stopper. That MOU was signed outside of the normal protocols of Government.

“And so we are in the businesses of now eliminating that MOU, and they have agreed to eliminate that MOU, and so, we’re now having discussions with our provincial government and our landowners and very soon, Wafi-Golpu will be a project that is moving towards maturity.”

Since the move by the Morobe Provincial Government and the ongoing permitting delays, WGJV has reduced its planned work program and manpower.

(Prime Minister James Marape with panelists at the breakfast event on January 30th)