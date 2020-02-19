Wafi-Golpu Injunction lifted

This follows the dismissal of a judicial review proceeding between the Governor for Morobe Province and the PNG Government in relation to the Wafi-Golpu Project Memorandum of Understanding, by the National Court in Lae on February 11th.

According to a statement by Newcrest Mining, Mining Minister, Johnston Tuke, advised the WGJV partners that the State has withdrawn its support for the MOU, and instructed lawyers to take steps to set aside the stay order and terminate the judicial review proceeding.

Newcrest, together with WGJV partner Harmony, look forward to re-engaging with the State, and progressing discussions on the Special Mining Lease for the Wafi-Golpu Project.

Picture: Wafi-Golpu Joint Venture