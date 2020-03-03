Vitis lets off 100 staff

In a statement, the company said it recently carried out the redundancy exercise at its Nine-Mile Complex outside Port Moresby.

Following the exercise, the company retained 350 employees out of the initial 450.

Vitis Industries says the redundancy exercise is crucial for the company at this point in time due to several underlying factors, which include:

The high cost of operations

The government’s ban on Chinese imports due to the coronavirus. (China is Vitis’ main trading partner)

Health hazards due to a large number of staff, and

The economic crisis the country is facing

Vitis Industries says employees made redundant will be paid their final entitlements and thanked for their services to the company over the years.

Vitis is a Papua New Guinean company that manufactures, distributes and retails alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages since 2002.

(Vitis Industries managing director, Vicky Mosin)