Update on ANG domestic travel

Valid photo identification card is, as always, still required.

The Domestic Travel Application Form is not required for passengers leaving PNG on international flights.

The Domestic Travel Application Form and instructions on how to complete the approval process can be obtained at any Air Niugini Sales Offices or downloaded from the airline’s website: http://www.airniugini.com.pg/travel-advice/

“Passengers must fill in this form and either return the hard copies to our sales office or email to covid19travelpass@airniugini.com.pg,” said the airline.

“Our staff will get these forms approved for you. Where you include your email address on the form, it will be emailed back to you. Alternatively, if you do not include an email address, you can pick up the approved form at the Air Niugini Sales Office, at which you completed the form.

“The approval process will take some time, we therefore advise passengers to fill the travel application form as early as possible, but certainly at least 24 hours prior to the travel date.

“You can go ahead with your booking and payment prior to the controller’s approval, but the risk is that if your travel is not approved, we cannot check you in. Should this happen, Air Niugini can rebook your travel to a later date without penalties, or provide you with a credit, however we cannot provide a refund.

“Travel is currently limited to students or persons returning to their usual place of residence or education institute, those traveling for essential services, essential exempted business travel and emergency transport, including but not limited to repatriation of deceased persons.

“Air Niugini is currently operating regular flights to all destinations throughout PNG except for the border ports of Daru, Kiunga, Tabubil , Vanimo, Wewak, Buka, Kieta and also Tokua/Rabaul. Air Niugini is operating only limited flights to these eight airports based on the Controller’s approval to assist with repatriation of residents and movement of freight.

“Presently passengers from these eight locations are not allowed to travel to Port Moresby.

“We are advising on Facebook when the flights to these eight airports are operating and tickets for these flights are then available for sale at our sales offices.”