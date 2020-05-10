Update on Air Niugini services

“We are operating services to almost all domestic ports, at least once every day, and Controller approval for travel is no longer required,” said the airline.

“We have scheduled services to the border ports of Daru, Kiunga, Vanimo, Buka and Wewak but these require the SOE Controller’s approval in advance. Tabubil and Lihir airports remain closed to scheduled passenger flights.

“Internationally, Air Niugini maintains its flights to Cairns, Brisbane and Singapore. The outbound flights to these three ports do not require approval.

“Inbound flights are now open for sale, however, the inbound passengers still require Controller’s approval and evidence of 14-day hotel accommodation at an approved quarantine hotel prior to being able to check-in.

“Flights to the rest of our international destinations are still suspended. We will advise once approval is given for resumption of operations.

“Apart from passengers, we are also operating charter services for a number of clients both domestically and internationally, especially to assist relocating staff. For all charter requirements, call landline: 327 3602/3548 or mobile: 7100 4415.

“Our cargo services are also operating, using both all freight aircraft and our Dash 8-200 combi freighters. These aircraft can take up to 2 ½ tonnes of cargo per flight and also allow limited seats for passengers.

“Air Niugini is also using the Boeing 767 aircraft on international charters to move up to 30 tonne of cargo per flight and has been actively involved with the PNG Government in bringing critical medical supplies into the country.

“For all cargo charter requirements, call landline: 327 3602/3548 or mobile: 7100 4415327.”