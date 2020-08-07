Trukai Promo to help PNG'eans

The first of five draws were drawn this week in 12 centres around the country with 100 lucky winners.

Trukai says the promotion aims to support Papua New Guineans facing financial struggles in these unprecedented and economically-challenging times.

On Thursday August 6th Trukai Industries held simultaneous draws in 12 different locations for the first 100 lucky winners in the Roots Rice Cash Rush’ promotion.

Assistant Marketing Manager Jacob Ilave says Trukai Industries understands the financial struggles many Papua New Guineans are going through during these tough, unprecedented and economically-challenging times,

And they aim to provide support to the people of PNG by giving 500 Roots Rice consumers a chance to win K1000 each over the next two months.

“We do know that a lot of people have had struggles professionally with their career, having to work less hours, or even be released from their jobs. Through this (promotion) Trukai Industries is giving back and thanking our consumers for that support that they need during this time,” said.

Winners will be selected from the four regions of PNG with 125 winners each.

Consumers who would like to have a chance to win are encouraged to buy any Roots Medium Grain Rice promo pack, write their name and contact details on the empty packet or bag, and DROP into the nearest entry bin.

The next 100 winners will be held on Thursday 20th August.