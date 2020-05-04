Tauvoria mini-supermarket opens for business

Willie Douglas is enjoying the profits of his business, and serving his community.

Located about 60km from Kimbe town, Galilo villagers in West New Britain have experienced difficulty in accessing essential services like the bank, and shops.

Mr Douglas, a subsistence farmer, decided to bring some of these services closer to his village, by establishing his mini supermarket ‘Tauvoria Ltd’.

The facility has bank agents, Salim Moni Kwik services, a stationary supply shop, and even a printing office.

An opening ceremony was held recently to officially open the shop by former moderator of United Church Reverend Sir Samson Lowa and was witnessed by Deputy District Administration for Talasea district and other guests.,

“The main aim of the shop was to help my people and the nearby villages in the Pulabe area.

“Too often my people spend more money travelling long distance to do their shopping which will be a thing of the past as I am providing the basic services through the mini supermarket,” Mr Douglas said.

He added that the people of Hoskins, are blessed with oil palm, cocoa, copra, and he hopes his shop can ease the burden on these cash crop farmers.

Mr Douglas funded his own mini supermarket, and employs 10 people.

He said once the business is well established, he will be seek government assistance, to expand it.