Super Act changes expected soon

The ASF's currently are preparing to process the COVID-19 relief payment recently announced by the Government.

In a statement released on Monday April 20th, only members of super funds who have ceased working, effectively losing their jobs as a result of COVID-19, will be eligible for the relief payment.

Regulatory changes to make the payments lawful are expected to be passed soon while work has already commenced on preparing new forms and making changes to the operation side of benefit payments once changes to the Superannuation Act are complete.

Members who lose their jobs as a direct result of COVID-19 will be eligible to for a one-off payment of 20% of their own contributions up to a maximum of K10, 000, tax free.

Each super fund will have their own processes; however, members will need to complete a specific form and provide employer verification they have ceased employment, similar to normal benefits.

The AFS’s state that members who remain unemployed for more than 3 months will be eligible to receive a monthly payment equivalent to 50% of their last monthly salary, provided for under the Superannuation Act.

THE ASF’s remind members that the relief payment is a withdrawal from their super account and will reduce their balance and future interest earning.

Members are advised to use other support and means to get by, and only access the relief payment as a last resort.