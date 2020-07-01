Students scoop SME essay awards

In its second year running, the competition targeted Grade 12 students in selected secondary schools around the country to discuss in 500 words or less, the theme, “Impact of COVID-19 on Micro Small and Medium (MSM) Businesses in PNG”.

The competition was designed to engage and leverage on fresh and young minds to inform and enlighten the community on the significant role MSME’s play in their communities. The competition aimed to cultivate, inform and enlighten youths as well as encourage an understanding of the micro, small and medium-sized enterprise (MSME) sector in Papua New Guinea.

Essay Competition Activity Director, Andrew Runawery, announced the three winners saying: “We are glad to announce the winning essay which was written by Alma Semmy from Grace Memorial Secondary School, Bulolo, Morobe Province. Alma’s essay was the only hand written essay submitted to us, which the judges thought was well thought out, highlighting the impact of COVID-19 on MSMEs in Wau, Morobe Province, with recommendations for a Wau solution.

“The second prize winner went to Arthurnasia Sitepai from OLSH Vunapope Girls Secondary School in Kokopo, ENB Province, and the 3rd essay winner went to Lisa Tamanabae from Port Moresby International School in NCD,” said Runawery.

“We believe there is no better time than now to focus the conversation and critical reflection on understanding the crucial role MSMEs play in our economy and we thank BSP for the great support in giving students and youths the opportunity to voice their creative thoughts,” he added.

BSP’s Corporate Sponsorship Manager, Amelia Minnopu, in congratulating the winners of the Youth Essay Competition, said: “BSP is pleased to support this competition with cash prizes to the winners which will be accompanied with a Sumatin Account and BSP merchandise worth over K100 to each winners respectively. The winning essay will receive K500 whilst second winner takes K300 and the third gets K200.

“BSP as a great supporter of small businesses in the country is pleased to support the event to empower voices of young people who play a significant role in informing our communities.”

The competition ended on Monday 15th June with the announcement of winners made on Friday 26th June, in which respective BSP branch managers presented the prizes to the winners in their home provinces.

(First prize winner Alma Semmy from Grace Memorial Secondary School, Bulolo, Morobe Province, receiving her prize from BSP Bulolo Branch Manager, Roslyne Paulus Kanini)