SHP woman wins K50,000

Topa, who is from Kagua, Southern Highlands Province, received the unexpected phone call from YumiFM’s renowned announcer Kasty, informing her that her number was randomly selected as the winning number in an automated draw for Digicel’s Christmas grand prize of K50,000 cash.

The call was live on YumiFM in the presence of Digicel representatives and First Constable James Porikura from the Southern Mobile Group Headquarters, SSD McGreggor.

Speaking at the cheque presentation in Mt. Hagen this week, Topa said: “Thank you so much Digicel. I was in a state of shock when I was told that I was the lucky winner.

“I always see and hear about people winning in such lucky draws and I never in my dreams thought that I would be this lucky. I am super happy and am thankful to Digicel for the promotion and cash prize.”

She added: “I did not think I was going to come across such an amount of money anytime soon but I think I’ll probably share it with families and friends and put some away.”

Digicel PNG CEO, Colin Stone, said: “Congratulations Francisca on your K50,000 winnings in our Christmas grand prize draw. We hope the prize money will go a long way in helping you and your family this year.

“Christmas is a time of giving more of everything and with our ‘Win More this Christmas’ Promotion, we have given away over K100,000 in free credits and cash nationwide to our Digicel customers. Customers who have downloaded the new MyDigicel App were also awarded with guaranteed wins throughout the Christmas period with more 4G LTE entertainment, including free PlayGo, free D'Music and up to 300MB FREE data daily.

“We thank all our loyal customers for a great 2019 and encourage you to look forward to more fantastic promotions and giveaways this year with Digicel,” Stone added.

Digicel’s Win More This Christmas promotion was launched on November 15th and concluded on December 31st, 2019. During the promotional period, over 25,000 lucky Digicel customers who topped up K5 or more, bought a Wowi 4G LTE smartphone or Wowi Beep phone were rewarded with up to K500 credits daily and were also automatically entered into the grand prize draw for the K50,000 cash.

(Digicel Marketing Executive John Andrew presenting the K50,000 cheque to winner, Francisa Topa, at the Digicel Office in Mt. Hagen. The cheque presentation was witnessed by General Manager for the Highlands Region, Julian Briggs, far left, Digicel Mt. Hagen representatives and the winner’s family members)