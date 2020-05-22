Puma backs St John's Ambulance during SOE

The campaign by Puma Energy donates a toea from every litre of fuel that is sold in Port Moresby during the State of Emergency (SOE) to support the ambulance service in the fight against COVID-19.

Yesterday, Puma Energy PNG Country Manager, Hulala Tokome, presented a cheque of K33, 640 to St John Ambulance Commissioner, Matthew Cannon.

The amount presented is from Aprils takings under the ‘Fill Up, Feel Good’ Campaign.

“On behalf of Puma through our CSR program and at the same time thanking our valued customers who visited all our Port Moresby service Station as this is where our program has come from and the support has come from, we would like to thanked St John for what they have done during this (SOE) period as well,” said Tokome when presenting the cheque.

St John Ambulance has been part of the frontline response to COVID-19 not only through ambulance services but information and awareness through social media, community briefings, and mainstream media.

Matthew Cannon said responding to emergencies and being on the road for a long time requires support from companies like Puma.

“Reaching such a large number of emergencies and travelling for hours upon hours on the road, we rely on Puma as our partner on fueling to make sure that we can deliver not just ambulance services but reliable ambulance services. And it’s the reliable fuel supplier, it’s a reliable support that we have always been getting always from Puma, and I think we are into our second or third year into that support, that helps us achieve our mission, that Papua New Guineans get reliable ambulance care and get reliable health care,” said Cannon.

Puma will present to St Johns another cheque payment from funds raised through the Fill Up, Feel Good’ Campaign in May.