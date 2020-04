In its March Quarter Report for 2020 Oil Search says it remains committed to progressing the three-train integrated expansion project, a highly cost-effective development, at the appropriate time.

The agreement is required before the LNG expansion project can move into the FEED phase.

Formal negotiations between ExxonMobil, on behalf of co-venturers, and the PNG Government on the P’nyang Gas Agreement were suspended in late January after a failure to reach an agreement on the project.