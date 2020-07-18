PNG Ports pays over K28m in tax

The payment is expected to assist the Government alleviate the impact of COVID-19 on the country.

The presentation was made this week to the Government by PNG Ports Board Chairman, Kepas Wali.

PNG Ports Limited paid K28, 467, 878.42 million to the government for taxes owing from last year as well as an advance tax payment for this year.

This along with K15 million paid earlier this year, makes PNG Ports one of the few companies to pay such a significant amount during the pandemic and the only company to make an advance tax payment.

During the height of the lockdown, PNG Ports also assisted the COVID-19 Joint Agency Task Force, the Health and Police Departments with face masks, infrared temperature guns, hand sanitizers and awareness posters.

Board Chairman, Kepas Wali, said there was no better time than this to assist the government.

“PNG’s economy, like the rest of the world, has been hard hit by the global economic downturn and businesses, like PNG Ports, are also facing the brunt of it,” said Mr Wali.

“International trade has slowed down, there has been a decline in ship calls at our ports, cargo volumes have also decreased and low revenue has been generated as a result of a decline in export.”

“But like the good state owned entity we are, the Board and Management of PNG Ports has decided to support the government in its measures to cushion the effects of the closure of businesses,” Mr Wali said.